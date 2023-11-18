Bulls vs. Heat Injury Report Today - November 18
The Chicago Bulls (4-9) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to square off against the Miami Heat (8-4) on Saturday, November 18 at United Center, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Their last time out, the Bulls lost 103-97 to the Magic on Friday. Zach LaVine scored a team-leading 34 points for the Bulls in the loss.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Dalen Terry
|SG
|Out
|Patella
|1.5
|1.0
|0.5
|Lonzo Ball
|PG
|Out For Season
|Knee
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
Heat Injuries: R.J. Hampton: Out (Knee), Tyler Herro: Out (Ankle)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Bulls vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.