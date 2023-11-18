The Chicago Bulls (4-9) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (8-4) on November 18, 2023 at United Center. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bulls vs Heat Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls' 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

This season, Chicago has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.4% from the field.

The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 24th.

The Bulls put up just 2.7 fewer points per game (107.6) than the Heat give up (110.3).

When it scores more than 110.3 points, Chicago is 3-1.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

At home the Bulls are better offensively, putting up 108.8 points per game, compared to 105.8 on the road. They're also better defensively, allowing 109.0 points per game at home, and 115.6 on the road.

At home Chicago is conceding 109.0 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than it is on the road (115.6).

This season the Bulls are picking up more assists at home (22.3 per game) than away (21.2).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls Injuries