Top Player Prop Bets for Bulls vs. Heat on November 18, 2023
The Miami Heat visit the Chicago Bulls at United Center on Saturday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for DeMar DeRozan and others in this contest.
Bulls vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls
DeMar DeRozan Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -102)
|3.5 (Over: -111)
|4.5 (Over: -147)
|0.5 (Over: -159)
- DeRozan's 23.3 points per game are 1.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- His rebounding average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Saturday.
- DeRozan's assist average -- 3.3 -- is 1.2 lower than Saturday's over/under (4.5).
- DeRozan has hit 0.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Saturday.
Nikola Vucevic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -102)
|10.5 (Over: -106)
|2.5 (Over: -130)
|1.5 (Over: +164)
- Nikola Vucevic's 14.5 points per game average is 2.0 less than Saturday's over/under.
- He has pulled down 10.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Saturday.
- Vucevic has averaged 2.3 assists per game this season, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Saturday (2.5).
- Vucevic has made 0.5 three-pointers per game, 1.0 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).
Zach LaVine Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -115)
|4.5 (Over: +108)
|3.5 (Over: +100)
|2.5 (Over: -115)
- Zach LaVine is putting up 24.5 points per game, 2.0 more than Saturday's over/under.
- His rebound average -- 4.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Saturday.
- LaVine's assists average -- 1.3 -- is 2.2 lower than Saturday's prop bet.
- He averages the same number of three-point makes as his prop bet on Saturday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -102)
|10.5 (Over: -106)
|2.5 (Over: -130)
|1.5 (Over: +164)
- The 23.5-point prop bet for Jimmy Butler on Saturday is 7.0 higher than his season scoring average (16.5).
- He has averaged nine rebounds per game, 3.5 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.
- Butler has collected 3.5 assists per game, 1.0 lower than his prop bet on Saturday (4.5).
- He makes zero three-pointers per game, 1.5 less than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).
