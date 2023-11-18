The Miami Heat visit the Chicago Bulls at United Center on Saturday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for DeMar DeRozan and others in this contest.

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

NBCS-CHI and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -147) 0.5 (Over: -159)

DeRozan's 23.3 points per game are 1.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

DeRozan's assist average -- 3.3 -- is 1.2 lower than Saturday's over/under (4.5).

DeRozan has hit 0.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Saturday.

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -102) 10.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: +164)

Nikola Vucevic's 14.5 points per game average is 2.0 less than Saturday's over/under.

He has pulled down 10.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Saturday.

Vucevic has averaged 2.3 assists per game this season, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Saturday (2.5).

Vucevic has made 0.5 three-pointers per game, 1.0 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Zach LaVine Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -115)

Zach LaVine is putting up 24.5 points per game, 2.0 more than Saturday's over/under.

His rebound average -- 4.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Saturday.

LaVine's assists average -- 1.3 -- is 2.2 lower than Saturday's prop bet.

He averages the same number of three-point makes as his prop bet on Saturday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -102) 10.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: +164)

The 23.5-point prop bet for Jimmy Butler on Saturday is 7.0 higher than his season scoring average (16.5).

He has averaged nine rebounds per game, 3.5 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

Butler has collected 3.5 assists per game, 1.0 lower than his prop bet on Saturday (4.5).

He makes zero three-pointers per game, 1.5 less than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

