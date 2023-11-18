The Miami Heat visit the Chicago Bulls at United Center on Saturday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for DeMar DeRozan and others in this contest.

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: United Center

Bulls vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -147) 0.5 (Over: -159)
  • DeRozan's 23.3 points per game are 1.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • His rebounding average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Saturday.
  • DeRozan's assist average -- 3.3 -- is 1.2 lower than Saturday's over/under (4.5).
  • DeRozan has hit 0.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Saturday.

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
16.5 (Over: -102) 10.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: +164)
  • Nikola Vucevic's 14.5 points per game average is 2.0 less than Saturday's over/under.
  • He has pulled down 10.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Saturday.
  • Vucevic has averaged 2.3 assists per game this season, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Saturday (2.5).
  • Vucevic has made 0.5 three-pointers per game, 1.0 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Zach LaVine Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -115)
  • Zach LaVine is putting up 24.5 points per game, 2.0 more than Saturday's over/under.
  • His rebound average -- 4.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Saturday.
  • LaVine's assists average -- 1.3 -- is 2.2 lower than Saturday's prop bet.
  • He averages the same number of three-point makes as his prop bet on Saturday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
16.5 (Over: -102) 10.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: +164)
  • The 23.5-point prop bet for Jimmy Butler on Saturday is 7.0 higher than his season scoring average (16.5).
  • He has averaged nine rebounds per game, 3.5 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.
  • Butler has collected 3.5 assists per game, 1.0 lower than his prop bet on Saturday (4.5).
  • He makes zero three-pointers per game, 1.5 less than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

