Clemson vs. North Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Clemson Tigers (6-4) and their seventh-ranked pass defense will host the No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels (8-2) and the eighth-ranked pass offense on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Tar Heels are 7-point underdogs. The over/under is 58.5 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clemson vs. North Carolina matchup.
Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Berkeley, California
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
Clemson vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|North Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-7)
|58.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|Clemson (-6.5)
|58.5
|-260
|+210
Clemson vs. North Carolina Betting Trends
- Clemson has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- The Tigers are 3-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 7-point favorites.
- North Carolina has covered five times in nine games with a spread this season.
Clemson & North Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|North Carolina
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
