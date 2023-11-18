Coby White and the rest of the Chicago Bulls will be hitting the court versus the Miami Heat on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

White had four points and four assists in his last game, which ended in a 103-97 loss against the Magic.

If you'd like to make predictions on White's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-102)

Over 12.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-125)

Over 2.5 (-125) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-132)

Over 3.5 (-132) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-204)

Looking to bet on one or more of White's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Heat conceded 109.8 points per contest last year, second in the NBA.

Conceding 41.9 rebounds per game last year, the Heat were sixth in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Heat allowed 25.6 per game last year, ranking them 14th in the NBA.

Defensively, the Heat conceded 13.1 made three-pointers per contest last year, 28th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Coby White vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 27 18 1 6 4 0 2 12/20/2022 24 14 2 1 3 0 0 10/19/2022 25 10 2 0 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.