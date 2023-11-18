Pioneer League foes meet when the Butler Bulldogs (7-3) and the Drake Bulldogs (7-3) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at the Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl.

Butler sports the 29th-ranked offense this season (30.9 points per game), and has been more effective defensively, ranking 10th-best with only 18.0 points allowed per game. Drake ranks 92nd in the FCS with 21.0 points per game on offense, and it ranks 40th with 24.0 points allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Drake vs. Butler Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl

Drake vs. Butler Key Statistics

Drake Butler 351.5 (62nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.7 (41st) 305.4 (29th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.6 (10th) 108.9 (109th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 209.8 (11th) 242.6 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 168.9 (95th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Drake Stats Leaders

Luke Bailey has thrown for 2,327 yards (232.7 ypg) while completing 54.8% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dorian Boyland, has carried the ball 139 times for 599 yards (59.9 per game) with six touchdowns.

Christian Galvan has totaled 348 yards on 107 carries with two touchdowns.

Mitchell January leads his squad with 424 receiving yards on 18 catches with four touchdowns.

Colin Howard has caught 22 passes and compiled 385 receiving yards (38.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Trey Radocha's 24 targets have resulted in 24 grabs for 373 yards and four touchdowns.

Butler Stats Leaders

Bret Bushka leads Butler with 1,649 yards (164.9 ypg) on 152-of-241 passing with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 444 rushing yards on 97 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Jyran Mitchell has compiled 1,242 rushing yards on 189 carries, scoring 13 touchdowns. He's also added 183 yards (18.3 per game) on 17 catches with three touchdowns.

Ethan Loss' 516 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 40 times and has collected 39 receptions and two touchdowns.

Luke Wooten has caught 31 passes while averaging 29.9 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

