The Miami Heat (8-4) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (4-9) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at United Center as just 2.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN.

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 112 - Bulls 109

Bulls vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (- 2.5)

Heat (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-2.6)

Heat (-2.6) Pick OU: Over (214.5)



Over (214.5) Computer Predicted Total: 220.8

The Heat have a 5-7-0 ATS record this season compared to the 4-9-0 mark of the Bulls.

Miami (1-4) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (20%) than Chicago (2-2) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (50%).

Miami and its opponents have gone over the total 41.7% of the time this season (five out of 12). That's less often than Chicago and its opponents have (six out of 13).

The Heat have an .875 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-1) this season while the Bulls have a .250 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (1-3).

Bulls Performance Insights

The Bulls are the second-worst team in the NBA in points scored (107.6 per game) and 13th in points conceded (111.5).

In 2023-24, Chicago is fourth-worst in the NBA in rebounds (41.6 per game) and third-worst in rebounds conceded (48.4).

The Bulls are second-worst in the league in assists (21.8 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Chicago is best in the NBA in committing them (11.7 per game). And it is fourth-best in forcing them (15.7 per game).

With 10.9 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc, the Bulls are 23rd and 24th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

