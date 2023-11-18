Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ida County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Ida County, Iowa today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ida County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodbury Central High School at Ridge View High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on November 18
- Location: Holstein, IA
- Conference: Western Valley Activities Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.