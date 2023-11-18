Big 12 opponents match up when the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (9-1) and the Iowa State Cyclones (6-4) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium.

Texas has the 38th-ranked defense this year (337.4 yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 13th-best with a tally of 459.3 yards per game. Iowa State is compiling 25.7 points per contest on offense this season (76th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 19.9 points per game (28th-ranked) on defense.

See more information below, including how to watch this matchup on FOX.

Iowa State vs. Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Iowa State vs. Texas Key Statistics

Iowa State Texas 347.8 (102nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 459.3 (18th) 329 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.4 (34th) 129.2 (99th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.5 (34th) 218.6 (78th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.8 (28th) 8 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (55th) 17 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (29th)

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has compiled 2,121 yards on 62.1% passing while recording 15 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Eli Sanders, has carried the ball 96 times for 467 yards (46.7 per game) with four touchdowns.

Cartevious Norton has rushed for 341 yards on 84 carries with three touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins has collected 35 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 610 (61 yards per game). He's been targeted 58 times and has four touchdowns.

Jaylin Noel has put up a 536-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 52 passes on 71 targets.

Benjamin Brahmer's 42 targets have resulted in 21 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has 2,232 pass yards for Texas, completing 70.3% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has carried the ball 186 times for a team-high 1,138 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times. He's also tacked on 25 catches for 286 yards (28.6 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

This season, CJ Baxter has carried the ball 88 times for 391 yards (39.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's leads his squad with 757 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 59 receptions (out of 90 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has hauled in 40 receptions totaling 637 yards, finding the end zone nine times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ja'Tavion Sanders' 26 receptions have turned into 425 yards and one touchdown.

