Iowa State vs. Texas: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (9-1) will play their Big 12-rival, the Iowa State Cyclones (6-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. The Longhorns are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 47.5 points.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Iowa State matchup.
Iowa State vs. Texas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
Iowa State vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Iowa State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-7.5)
|47.5
|-300
|+250
|FanDuel
|Texas (-7.5)
|47.5
|-300
|+240
Iowa State vs. Texas Betting Trends
- Iowa State has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.
- The Cyclones have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Texas has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Longhorns have an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites this season.
Iowa State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big 12
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
