The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2) host a Big Ten showdown against the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa has the eighth-best defense this season in terms of total yards (280.7 yards allowed per game), but ranks worst on the offensive side of the ball (243.0 yards per game). With 23.8 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Illinois ranks 90th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 102nd, allowing 29.3 points per game.

Iowa vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa vs. Illinois Key Statistics

Iowa Illinois 243.0 (133rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.7 (63rd) 280.7 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.9 (74th) 121.0 (104th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.4 (93rd) 122.0 (130th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 263.3 (39th) 15 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (108th) 12 (90th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (90th)

Iowa Stats Leaders

Deacon Hill has racked up 715 yards (71.5 ypg) on 67-of-144 passing with four touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Leshon Williams, has carried the ball 123 times for 614 yards (61.4 per game), scoring one time.

Kaleb Johnson has been handed the ball 84 times this year and racked up 332 yards (33.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Erick All's 299 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 37 times and has totaled 21 receptions and three touchdowns.

Nico Ragaini has put up a 167-yard season so far, reeling in 19 passes on 47 targets.

Diante Vines has been the target of 28 passes and compiled 12 catches for 134 yards, an average of 13.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer leads Illinois with 1,888 yards on 175-of-270 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 282 rushing yards (28.2 ypg) on 94 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Kaden Feagin, has carried the ball 95 times for 438 yards (43.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Reggie Love III has run for 392 yards across 75 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Isaiah Williams' 893 receiving yards (89.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 68 catches on 108 targets with five touchdowns.

Pat Bryant has caught 36 passes and compiled 520 receiving yards (52 per game) with six touchdowns.

Casey Washington's 46 targets have resulted in 32 grabs for 394 yards and one touchdown.

