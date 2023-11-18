The St. Louis Blues, including Jordan Kyrou, will be in action Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Los Angeles Kings. Looking to wager on Kyrou's props versus the Kings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jordan Kyrou vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW

ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kyrou Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Kyrou has averaged 18:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Kyrou has scored a goal in three of 15 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Kyrou has registered a point in a game six times this season over 15 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Kyrou has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 15 games played, including multiple assists once.

Kyrou's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Kyrou going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kyrou Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 41 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +17.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 15 Games 3 9 Points 2 4 Goals 2 5 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.