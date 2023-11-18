The St. Louis Blues, Justin Faulk included, will play the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Faulk's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Justin Faulk vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Faulk Season Stats Insights

Faulk has averaged 22:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +11).

Faulk has yet to score a goal this season through 15 games played.

Faulk has a point in seven of 15 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In seven of 15 games this year, Faulk has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Faulk hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 36.4% chance of Faulk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Faulk Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 41 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +17.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 15 Games 3 8 Points 3 0 Goals 1 8 Assists 2

