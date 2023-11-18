In the upcoming game versus the Los Angeles Kings, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Kevin Hayes to light the lamp for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Kevin Hayes score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Hayes stats and insights

In one of 15 games so far this season, Hayes has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.

He has not faced the Kings yet this season.

Hayes has zero points on the power play.

Hayes' shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 41 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Hayes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:33 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:33 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:35 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:10 Home W 2-1 11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:02 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:55 Home W 6-3 11/3/2023 Devils 3 2 1 14:33 Home W 4-1 11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:10 Away L 4-1 10/27/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 5-0 10/26/2023 Flames 1 0 1 15:38 Away W 3-0

Blues vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW

ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

