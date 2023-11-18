Saturday's contest features the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-1) and the Ball State Cardinals (3-0) matching up at John E. Worthen Arena (on November 18) at 11:00 AM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-72 victory for Northern Iowa, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The Panthers' last game was a 94-53 loss to Iowa on Sunday.

Northern Iowa vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Northern Iowa vs. Ball State Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 77, Ball State 72

Other MVC Predictions

Northern Iowa Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers had a +299 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 9.1 points per game. They put up 74.6 points per game to rank 35th in college basketball and gave up 65.5 per outing to rank 210th in college basketball.

Northern Iowa averaged 1.4 more points in MVC games (76) than overall (74.6).

In 2022-23, the Panthers averaged 3.5 more points per game at home (76.7) than on the road (73.2).

At home, Northern Iowa conceded 63.4 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than it allowed away (69.2).

