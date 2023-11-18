How to Watch the Northern Iowa vs. Ball State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Ball State Cardinals (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. It airs at 11:00 AM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northern Iowa vs. Ball State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers' 74.6 points per game last year were 8.0 more points than the 66.6 the Cardinals allowed.
- Northern Iowa went 20-3 last season when giving up fewer than 77.8 points.
- Last year, the Cardinals put up 77.8 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 65.5 the Panthers allowed.
- Ball State had a 21-5 record last season when putting up more than 65.5 points.
- The Cardinals shot 31.8% from the field last season, 15.3 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Panthers allowed to opponents.
- The Panthers' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 9.0 percentage points lower than the Cardinals given up to their opponents (54.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Green Bay
|W 78-67
|McLeod Center
|11/12/2023
|Iowa
|L 94-53
|McLeod Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Ball State
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/24/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|South Point Arena
|11/25/2023
|Vanderbilt
|-
|South Point Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.