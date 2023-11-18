The Northern Iowa Panthers (6-4) square off against a fellow MVFC opponent when they visit the North Dakota State Bison (7-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at the UNI-Dome.

Northern Iowa is averaging 375.4 yards per game on offense this season (46th in the FCS), and is surrendering 330.3 yards per game (45th) on the defensive side of the ball. Things have been going well for North Dakota State on both sides of the ball, as it is posting 447.2 total yards per game (eighth-best) and ceding only 285.9 total yards per game (13th-best).

Northern Iowa vs. North Dakota State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Cedar Falls, Iowa Venue: UNI-Dome

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Northern Iowa vs. North Dakota State Key Statistics

Northern Iowa North Dakota State 375.4 (46th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 447.2 (8th) 330.3 (49th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 285.9 (17th) 118.3 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.3 (4th) 257.1 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.9 (61st) 2 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Northern Iowa Stats Leaders

Theo Day has compiled 2,498 yards (249.8 ypg) on 180-of-298 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.

Tye Edwards has 468 rushing yards on 97 carries with four touchdowns.

Amauri Pesek-Hickson has been handed the ball 86 times this year and racked up 400 yards (40 per game) with five touchdowns.

Sam Schnee has hauled in 49 catches for 881 yards (88.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Sergio Morancy has put together a 386-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 26 passes on 23 targets.

Logan Wolf has a total of 376 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 30 throws.

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller has thrown for 1,805 yards (180.5 ypg) to lead North Dakota State, completing 74% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 534 yards (53.4 ypg) on 90 carries with 10 touchdowns.

TaMerik Williams has compiled 471 yards on 81 carries with four touchdowns.

Zach Mathis has hauled in 549 receiving yards on 38 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Eli Green has 25 receptions (on 27 targets) for a total of 448 yards (44.8 yards per game) this year.

Joe Stoffel's 21 targets have resulted in 22 grabs for 271 yards and five touchdowns.

