Should you bet on Scott Perunovich to light the lamp when the St. Louis Blues and the Los Angeles Kings go head to head on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Scott Perunovich score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Perunovich stats and insights

  • Perunovich is yet to score through six games this season.
  • He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
  • Perunovich has no points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have conceded 41 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Perunovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:42 Away L 5-1
11/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:45 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:26 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:51 Home W 2-1
10/27/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:31 Away L 5-0
10/26/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:44 Away W 3-0

Blues vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

