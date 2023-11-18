The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-3) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (6-6) as 5.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Venue: Smoothie King Center

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 114 - Pelicans 108

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 5.5)

Timberwolves (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-5.8)

Timberwolves (-5.8) Computer Predicted Total: 222.3

The Timberwolves have covered the spread more often than the Pelicans this season, tallying an ATS record of 7-4-0, compared to the 6-6-0 record of the Pels.

Minnesota covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 75% of the time. That's more often than New Orleans covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (never covered this season).

Minnesota's games have gone over the total 54.5% of the time this season (six out of 11), which is more often than New Orleans' games have (six out of 12).

The Timberwolves have an .833 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-1) this season while the Pelicans have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-4).

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves are putting up 112.2 points per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift on defense, ceding only 105.6 points per game (second-best).

Minnesota ranks seventh in the NBA with 46.4 boards per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks seventh with 41.7 rebounds allowed per game.

The Timberwolves rank 23rd in the NBA with 24.3 dimes per contest.

Minnesota is averaging 14.3 turnovers per game (17th-ranked in league). It is forcing 14.5 turnovers per contest (11th-ranked).

The Timberwolves are 25th in the NBA with 10.8 three-pointers per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank 15th with a 35.8% shooting percentage from three-point land.

