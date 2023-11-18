The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-3) hit the court against the New Orleans Pelicans (6-6) as 5.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSN. The point total in the matchup is set at 221.5.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: BSNO and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -5.5 221.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota's 11 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 221.5 points six times.

Minnesota's games this season have had an average of 217.8 points, 3.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Timberwolves' ATS record is 7-4-0 this season.

This season, Minnesota has won five out of the six games in which it has been favored.

Minnesota has been at least a -210 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

The Timberwolves have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 6 54.5% 112.2 223.6 105.6 220.8 221.2 Pelicans 8 66.7% 111.4 223.6 115.2 220.8 225.7

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

At home, Minnesota has a better record against the spread (5-0-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (2-4-0).

The 112.2 points per game the Timberwolves average are only three fewer points than the Pelicans give up (115.2).

When Minnesota puts up more than 115.2 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 7-4 3-1 6-5 Pelicans 6-6 0-2 6-6

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Timberwolves Pelicans 112.2 Points Scored (PG) 111.4 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 3-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-2 4-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-2 105.6 Points Allowed (PG) 115.2 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 7-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-1 8-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-1

