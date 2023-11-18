The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Saturday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Anthony Edwards and others in this matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSN

BSNO and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: +114) 5.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: -106)

The 26.5 point total set for Edwards on Saturday is 1.2 more than his season scoring average (25.3).

He has grabbed seven rebounds per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (5.5).

Edwards has averaged five assists per game, 0.5 less than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).

Edwards has averaged four made three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 10.5 (Over: -122) 11.5 (Over: -118)

The 10.5-point total set for Rudy Gobert on Saturday is 3.8 less than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of 13.3 is 1.8 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (11.5).

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -108) 8.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: +118)

The 15.7 points Karl-Anthony Towns scores per game are 7.8 less than his over/under on Saturday.

He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 8.5).

Towns averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Towns has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +102)

The 22.5 points prop bet set for Zion Williamson on Saturday is 1.0 fewer point than his scoring average on the season (23.5).

He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (six) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (6.5).

Williamson has averaged 2.5 assists per game this year, 2.0 less than his prop bet on Saturday (4.5).

