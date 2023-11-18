Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Woodbury County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Woodbury County, Iowa, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Woodbury County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodbury Central High School at Ridge View High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on November 18
- Location: Holstein, IA
- Conference: Western Valley Activities Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.