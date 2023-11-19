When the Denver Broncos meet the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11, Courtland Sutton will face a Vikings pass defense featuring Byron Murphy. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, continue reading.

Broncos vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: NBC

NBC

Courtland Sutton Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Vikings 79.3 8.8 21 80 7.09

Courtland Sutton vs. Byron Murphy Insights

Courtland Sutton & the Broncos' Offense

Courtland Sutton leads his squad with 433 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 41 receptions (out of 57 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Looking at passing yards, Denver has 1,661 (184.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in the NFL.

The Broncos' scoring average on offense is 21.8 points per game, 19th in the NFL.

Denver is not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking third in the NFL with 29.1 pass attempts per contest.

The Broncos have made 43 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 12th in the NFL. They throw the ball 53.1% of the time in the red zone.

Byron Murphy & the Vikings' Defense

Byron Murphy has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 38 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 12 passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Minnesota ranks 22nd in the NFL in passing yards allowed (2,244) and 22nd in passing touchdowns allowed (14).

This season, the Vikings rank 20th in the NFL in points allowed (20.9 per game) and 20th in total yards allowed (323.2 per game).

Minnesota has given up over 100 receiving yards to four players this season.

The Vikings have given up a touchdown pass to 13 players this season.

Courtland Sutton vs. Byron Murphy Advanced Stats

Courtland Sutton Byron Murphy Rec. Targets 57 75 Def. Targets Receptions 41 12 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.6 49 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 433 38 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 48.1 3.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 83 3.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 12 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 3 Interceptions

