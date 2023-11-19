Sunday's game between the Drake Bulldogs (2-0) and Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-2) matching up at John Gray Gymnasium has a projected final score of 77-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Drake, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 11:00 AM ET on November 19.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Drake vs. Oakland Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: George Town, Cayman Islands

George Town, Cayman Islands Venue: John Gray Gymnasium

Drake vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 77, Oakland 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Drake vs. Oakland

Computer Predicted Spread: Drake (-7.5)

Drake (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 146.2

Drake Performance Insights

Last season, Drake was 101st in the country on offense (74.8 points scored per game) and 33rd defensively (63.9 points allowed).

On the glass, the Bulldogs were 74th in the nation in rebounds (33.5 per game) last year. They were 90th in rebounds conceded (29.8 per game).

Last season Drake was ranked 128th in college basketball in assists with 13.7 per game.

At 7.9 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 37% from beyond the arc last season, the Bulldogs were 112th and 36th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Drake was 111th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (6.7 per game) and 26th in 3-point percentage defensively (30.7%) last season.

Last season, the Bulldogs attempted 63% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 37% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 70.8% of the Bulldogs' buckets were 2-pointers, and 29.2% were 3-pointers.

