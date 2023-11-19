Drake vs. Oakland November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Drake Bulldogs (1-0) will play the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) at 11:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.
Drake vs. Oakland Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Drake Top Players (2022-23)
- Tucker DeVries: 18.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Roman Penn: 12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Darnell Brodie: 9.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Garrett Sturtz: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D.J. Wilkins: 8.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Oakland Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Moore: 19.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trey Townsend: 16.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Keaton Hervey: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Blake Lampman: 10.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Rocket Watts: 8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Drake vs. Oakland Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Drake Rank
|Drake AVG
|Oakland AVG
|Oakland Rank
|101st
|74.8
|Points Scored
|73.3
|136th
|33rd
|63.9
|Points Allowed
|76.3
|332nd
|74th
|33.5
|Rebounds
|28.9
|319th
|292nd
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|272nd
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|7.3
|192nd
|128th
|13.7
|Assists
|11.8
|281st
|22nd
|9.8
|Turnovers
|10.1
|25th
