Sunday's contest at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has the Drake Bulldogs (3-0) squaring off against the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 75-74 win for Drake, so expect a tight matchup.

In their last outing on Thursday, the Hawkeyes suffered a 65-58 loss to Kansas State.

The Hawkeyes fell in their most recent matchup 65-58 against Kansas State on Thursday. The Bulldogs are coming off of an 85-73 victory against Iowa State in their last outing on Sunday. Caitlin Clark scored a team-best 24 points for the Hawkeyes in the loss. Taylor McAulay's team-leading 27 points paced the Bulldogs in the win.

Iowa vs. Drake Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Iowa vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 75, Iowa 74

Top 25 Predictions

Iowa Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hawkeyes put up 87.3 points per game (first in college basketball) last season while giving up 71.8 per outing (331st in college basketball). They had a +589 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 15.5 points per game.

With 89.2 points per game in Big Ten games, Iowa posted 1.9 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (87.3 PPG).

The Hawkeyes scored 89.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 85.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Iowa ceded 65 points per game at home. In away games, it allowed 78.5.

Drake Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs had a +420 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 13.2 points per game. They put up 79.2 points per game to rank 10th in college basketball and gave up 66 per contest to rank 227th in college basketball.

Drake averaged 1.7 fewer points in MVC action (77.5) than overall (79.2).

At home, the Bulldogs averaged 82 points per game last season. Away, they scored 74.

At home, Drake gave up 62.7 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 66.4.

