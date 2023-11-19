Sunday's contest between the Drake Bulldogs (3-0) and Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) going head to head at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a projected final score of 76-73 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Drake, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 19.

Last time out, the Hawkeyes lost 65-58 to Kansas State on Thursday.

Iowa vs. Drake Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Iowa vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 76, Iowa 73

Other Big Ten Predictions

Iowa Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hawkeyes outscored opponents by 15.5 points per game last season, with a +589 scoring differential overall. They put up 87.3 points per game (first in college basketball) and gave up 71.8 per contest (331st in college basketball).

On offense, Iowa averaged 89.2 points per game last year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its season average (87.3 points per game) was 1.9 PPG lower.

The Hawkeyes put up 89.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 85.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Iowa allowed 65 points per game in home games. In away games, it allowed 78.5.

