Iowa State vs. Grambling November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) will face the Grambling Tigers (1-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Iowa State vs. Grambling Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Iowa State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jaren Holmes: 13.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tamin Lipsey: 7.3 PTS, 4 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gabe Kalscheur: 12.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Osun Osunniyi: 8.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Caleb Grill: 9.5 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
Grambling Top Players (2022-23)
- Cameron Christon: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Shawndarius Cowart: 11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carte'Are Gordon: 12.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Jourdan Smith: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Virshon Cotton: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Iowa State vs. Grambling Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Iowa State Rank
|Iowa State AVG
|Grambling AVG
|Grambling Rank
|283rd
|67.6
|Points Scored
|69
|248th
|18th
|62.6
|Points Allowed
|62.2
|15th
|241st
|30.8
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|285th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|5
|349th
|117th
|13.8
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|13.4
|316th
