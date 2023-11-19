The Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) will face the Grambling Tigers (1-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Iowa State vs. Grambling Game Information

Iowa State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jaren Holmes: 13.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tamin Lipsey: 7.3 PTS, 4 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Gabe Kalscheur: 12.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Osun Osunniyi: 8.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Caleb Grill: 9.5 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

Grambling Top Players (2022-23)

  • Cameron Christon: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Shawndarius Cowart: 11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Carte'Are Gordon: 12.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Jourdan Smith: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
  • Virshon Cotton: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Iowa State vs. Grambling Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa State Rank Iowa State AVG Grambling AVG Grambling Rank
283rd 67.6 Points Scored 69 248th
18th 62.6 Points Allowed 62.2 15th
241st 30.8 Rebounds 31.3 210th
60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th
285th 6.4 3pt Made 5 349th
117th 13.8 Assists 11.7 289th
235th 12.4 Turnovers 13.4 316th

