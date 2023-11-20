Bulls vs. Heat November 20 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, November 20, 2023, the Chicago Bulls (3-5) hit the court against the Miami Heat (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN.
Bulls vs. Heat Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI, BSSUN
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan posts 23.3 points, 3.3 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 44.6% from the field.
- Nikola Vucevic averages 14.5 points, 10.5 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 45.3% from the floor.
- Zach LaVine puts up 24.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Alex Caruso puts up 7.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made treys per contest.
- Coby White averages 9.8 points, 4.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds.
Heat Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Tyler Herro gets the Heat 22.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- The Heat are getting 16.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Jimmy Butler this season.
- Kyle Lowry gives the Heat 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while delivering 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.
- The Heat are receiving 11.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Kevin Love this year.
- The Heat are receiving 10.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Duncan Robinson this year.
Bulls vs. Heat Stat Comparison
|Bulls
|Heat
|108.1
|Points Avg.
|107.4
|113.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.3
|44.8%
|Field Goal %
|45.5%
|34.0%
|Three Point %
|38.0%
