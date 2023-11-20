The Miami Heat (8-5) play the Chicago Bulls (5-9) as just 1.5-point favorites on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN. The over/under is set at 208.5 in the matchup.

Bulls vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -1.5 208.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago has played 10 games this season that ended with a point total over 208.5 points.

The average over/under for Chicago's matchups this season is 217.7, 9.2 more points than this game's total.

Chicago's ATS record is 5-9-0 this season.

The Bulls have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win two times (40%) in those contests.

Chicago has a record of 2-3 when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Bulls vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 208.5 % of Games Over 208.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 10 76.9% 109.6 216.8 109.6 220.1 219.9 Bulls 10 71.4% 107.2 216.8 110.5 220.1 219.8

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago has performed better against the spread away (2-3-0) than at home (3-6-0) this year.

The Bulls score an average of 107.2 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 109.6 the Heat allow.

When it scores more than 109.6 points, Chicago is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Bulls vs. Heat Betting Splits

Bulls and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 5-9 3-2 6-8 Heat 5-8 3-6 5-8

Bulls vs. Heat Point Insights

Bulls Heat 107.2 Points Scored (PG) 109.6 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 3-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-3 3-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-2 110.5 Points Allowed (PG) 109.6 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 3-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-5 4-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-2

