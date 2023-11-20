Bulls vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat (8-5) play the Chicago Bulls (5-9) as just 1.5-point favorites on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN. The over/under is set at 208.5 in the matchup.
Bulls vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-1.5
|208.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago has played 10 games this season that ended with a point total over 208.5 points.
- The average over/under for Chicago's matchups this season is 217.7, 9.2 more points than this game's total.
- Chicago's ATS record is 5-9-0 this season.
- The Bulls have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win two times (40%) in those contests.
- Chicago has a record of 2-3 when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
Bulls vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 208.5
|% of Games Over 208.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|10
|76.9%
|109.6
|216.8
|109.6
|220.1
|219.9
|Bulls
|10
|71.4%
|107.2
|216.8
|110.5
|220.1
|219.8
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago has performed better against the spread away (2-3-0) than at home (3-6-0) this year.
- The Bulls score an average of 107.2 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 109.6 the Heat allow.
- When it scores more than 109.6 points, Chicago is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
Bulls vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|5-9
|3-2
|6-8
|Heat
|5-8
|3-6
|5-8
Bulls vs. Heat Point Insights
|Bulls
|Heat
|107.2
|109.6
|29
|25
|3-1
|4-3
|3-1
|5-2
|110.5
|109.6
|8
|7
|3-4
|1-5
|4-3
|4-2
