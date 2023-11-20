The Miami Heat (8-5) take on the Chicago Bulls (5-9) on November 20, 2023.

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

TV: Bally Sports

Bulls vs Heat Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls' 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).

Chicago is 2-1 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

The Bulls are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 26th.

The Bulls put up an average of 107.2 points per game, only 2.4 fewer points than the 109.6 the Heat give up.

Chicago has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 109.6 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

At home the Bulls are better offensively, putting up 108.0 points per game, compared to 105.8 away. They're also better defensively, allowing 107.7 points per game at home, and 115.6 away.

At home the Bulls are picking up 22.4 assists per game, 1.2 more than on the road (21.2).

Bulls Injuries