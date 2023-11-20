How to Watch the Bulls vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Miami Heat (8-5) take on the Chicago Bulls (5-9) on November 20, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bulls vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Bulls vs Heat Additional Info
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls' 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).
- Chicago is 2-1 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 26th.
- The Bulls put up an average of 107.2 points per game, only 2.4 fewer points than the 109.6 the Heat give up.
- Chicago has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 109.6 points.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Bulls are better offensively, putting up 108.0 points per game, compared to 105.8 away. They're also better defensively, allowing 107.7 points per game at home, and 115.6 away.
- At home the Bulls are picking up 22.4 assists per game, 1.2 more than on the road (21.2).
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Alex Caruso
|Questionable
|Toe
|Dalen Terry
|Questionable
|Patella
