Check out best bets as the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Chiefs vs. Eagles? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Chiefs vs. Eagles?

Game Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The model projects the Chiefs to win, just as BetMGM does, but the model favors them by a small margin more (4.9 to 2.5).

The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Chiefs a 58.7% chance to win.

The Chiefs have won seven of the nine games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (77.8%).

Kansas City has a record of 6-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -142 or shorter (75%).

The Eagles have not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

Philadelphia has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +120 moneyline set for this game.

Who will win? The Chiefs or Eagles? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Kansas City (-2.5)



Kansas City (-2.5) The Chiefs have covered the spread in a matchup six times this season (6-3-0).

In games this season when favored by 2.5 points or more, Kansas City has gone 5-3 against the spread.

The Eagles have covered the spread five times this season (5-2-2).

Parlay your bets together on the Chiefs vs. Eagles matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (45.5)



Under (45.5) Kansas City and Philadelphia combine to average 5.6 more points per game than the total of 45.5 set for this matchup.

The Chiefs and the Eagles have seen their opponents average a combined 7.9 less points per game than the point total of 45.5 set in this matchup.

Kansas City has gone over in two of nine games with a set total (22.2%).

Five of the Eagles' nine games with a set total have hit the over (55.6%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Travis Kelce Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 8 74.6 4

A.J. Brown Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 9 111.7 6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.