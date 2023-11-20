How to Watch Drake vs. SFA on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Drake Bulldogs (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Drake vs. SFA Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
- TV: FloHoops
Drake Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs shot 46.9% from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the 'Jacks allowed to opponents.
- Drake went 16-1 when it shot better than 43.9% from the field.
- The 'Jacks ranked 201st in rebounding in college basketball, the Bulldogs finished 74th.
- Last year, the Bulldogs scored 74.8 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 70.0 the 'Jacks allowed.
- When Drake put up more than 70.0 points last season, it went 19-2.
Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Drake averaged 80.3 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.
- Defensively the Bulldogs played better at home last season, allowing 61.9 points per game, compared to 69.6 in away games.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Drake performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 8.5 per game, compared to 7.5 in away games. Meanwhile, it posted a 36.0% three-point percentage in home games and a 38.0% clip when playing on the road.
Drake Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Lipscomb
|W 85-70
|Knapp Center
|11/14/2023
|Southwest Minnesota State
|W 87-67
|Knapp Center
|11/19/2023
|Oakland
|W 85-77
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|SFA
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Knapp Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
