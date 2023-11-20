Monday's contest between the Iowa State Cyclones (1-1) and the Southern Jaguars (0-4) at James H. Hilton Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-55 and heavily favors Iowa State to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 20.

The Cyclones are coming off of an 85-73 loss to Drake in their last game on Sunday.

Iowa State vs. Southern Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

Iowa State vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 80, Southern 55

Other Big 12 Predictions

Iowa State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cyclones outscored opponents by 10.8 points per game last season (posting 75.4 points per game, 28th in college basketball, and giving up 64.6 per contest, 187th in college basketball) and had a +346 scoring differential.

With 73.3 points per game in Big 12 matchups, Iowa State averaged 2.1 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (75.4 PPG).

When playing at home, the Cyclones averaged 4.3 more points per game last year (78.1) than they did when playing on the road (73.8).

Iowa State surrendered 58.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 13.9 fewer points than it allowed in away games (72.5).

