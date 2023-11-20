The Southern Jaguars (0-4) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when visiting the Iowa State Cyclones (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
Iowa State vs. Southern 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Jaguars scored an average of 57.5 points per game last year, 7.1 fewer points than the 64.6 the Cyclones gave up to opponents.
  • When Southern gave up fewer than 75.4 points last season, it went 15-8.
  • Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Cyclones averaged were 15.1 more points than the Jaguars gave up (60.3).
  • Iowa State had a 19-6 record last season when scoring more than 60.3 points.
  • The Cyclones made 42.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was five percentage points lower than the Jaguars allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
  • The Jaguars' 32.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.6 percentage points lower than the Cyclones allowed to their opponents (38.3%).

Iowa State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Butler W 82-55 James H. Hilton Coliseum
11/12/2023 @ Drake L 85-73 Knapp Center
11/20/2023 Southern - James H. Hilton Coliseum
11/24/2023 Vanderbilt - South Point Arena
11/25/2023 Syracuse - South Point Arena

