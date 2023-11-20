The Southern Jaguars (0-4) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when visiting the Iowa State Cyclones (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Iowa State vs. Southern 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars scored an average of 57.5 points per game last year, 7.1 fewer points than the 64.6 the Cyclones gave up to opponents.

When Southern gave up fewer than 75.4 points last season, it went 15-8.

Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Cyclones averaged were 15.1 more points than the Jaguars gave up (60.3).

Iowa State had a 19-6 record last season when scoring more than 60.3 points.

The Cyclones made 42.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was five percentage points lower than the Jaguars allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

The Jaguars' 32.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.6 percentage points lower than the Cyclones allowed to their opponents (38.3%).

