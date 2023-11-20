Isiah Pacheco will be facing the best run defense in the NFL when his Kansas City Chiefs meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

On the ground, Pacheco has a team-high 525 rushing yards on 124 carries (58.3 ypg), including three rushing scores. As a receiver, Pacheco has caught 24 balls for 160 yards (17.8 ypg). He's also scored one TD through the air attack.

Pacheco vs. the Eagles

Pacheco vs the Eagles (since 2021): 1 GP / 76 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 76 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Eagles have not given up 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Philadelphia has allowed one or more rushing TDs to three opposing players this year.

The Eagles have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

The run defense of the Eagles is allowing 66.3 yards per game on the ground this season, which ranks first in the league.

Opponents of the Eagles have scored three touchdowns on the ground (0.3 per game). The Eagles' defense is first in the league in that category.

Isiah Pacheco Rushing Props vs. the Eagles

Rushing Yards: 48.5 (-118)

Pacheco Rushing Insights

So far this season, Pacheco has hit the over four times on his rushing yards prop bet (in nine opportunities).

The Chiefs pass on 60.1% of their plays and run on 39.9%. They are 15th in NFL action in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 124 of his team's 226 total rushing attempts this season (54.9%).

Pacheco has a rushing touchdown in three games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has four total touchdowns this season (19.0% of his team's 21 offensive TDs).

He has 21 red zone carries for 58.3% of the team share (his team runs on 41.9% of its plays in the red zone).

Isiah Pacheco Receiving Props vs the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-120)

Pacheco Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Pacheco has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 55.6% of his games (five of nine).

Pacheco has received 8.2% of his team's 340 passing attempts this season (28 targets).

He has been targeted 28 times, averaging 5.7 yards per target (117th in NFL).

In one of nine games this season, Pacheco has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Pacheco (four red zone targets) has been targeted 8.0% of the time in the red zone (50 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Pacheco's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 16 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / -3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 13 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 1 TD vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 16 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 16 ATT / 55 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs

