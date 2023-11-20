Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon has a tough matchup in Week 11 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are giving up the fewest rushing yards in the league, 66.3 per game.

McKinnon has compiled 12 carries for 23 yards (2.6 ypg). In the passing game, McKinnon has reeled in 17 balls for 147 yards (16.3 ypg) and three scores this year.

McKinnon vs. the Eagles

McKinnon vs the Eagles (since 2021): 2 GP / 17 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 17 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Eagles defense has not allowed a rusher to amass 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Philadelphia has allowed three opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Eagles have not allowed any opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Eagles surrender 66.3 rushing yards per game, the NFL's best run defense this season.

The Eagles' defense is ranked first in the NFL with three rushing TDs allowed so far this year.

Jerick McKinnon Rushing Props vs. the Eagles

Rushing Yards: 4.5 (-125)

McKinnon Rushing Insights

McKinnon has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him one time in six opportunities this season.

The Chiefs pass on 60.1% of their plays and run on 39.9%. They are 15th in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 226 rushes this season. He's handled 12 of those carries (5.3%).

In nine games this year, McKinnon has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has scored three of his team's 21 offensive touchdowns this season (14.3%).

He has two red zone rushing carries (5.6% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Jerick McKinnon Receiving Props vs the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-115)

McKinnon Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, McKinnon has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 66.7% of his games (six of nine).

McKinnon has been targeted on 23 of his team's 340 passing attempts this season (6.8% target share).

He has been targeted 23 times, averaging 6.4 yards per target (104th in NFL).

In two of nine games this year, McKinnon has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

McKinnon (three red zone targets) has been targeted 6.0% of the time in the red zone (50 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

McKinnon's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 1 TD at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs

