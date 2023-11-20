Will Patrick Mahomes II Score a Touchdown Against the Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 11?
In the Week 11 tilt between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 PM ET on Monday, will Patrick Mahomes II get into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Patrick Mahomes II score a touchdown against the Eagles?
Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Mahomes has rushed for 258 yards on 42 carries (28.7 ypg).
- In nine games, Mahomes has not scored a rushing touchdown.
Patrick Mahomes II Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|21
|39
|226
|2
|1
|6
|45
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|29
|41
|305
|2
|1
|7
|30
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|24
|33
|272
|3
|0
|3
|28
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|18
|30
|203
|1
|2
|7
|51
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|31
|41
|281
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|30
|40
|306
|1
|1
|6
|31
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|32
|42
|424
|4
|1
|4
|29
|0
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|24
|38
|240
|0
|2
|3
|20
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|20
|30
|185
|2
|0
|6
|24
|0
