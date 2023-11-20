Patrick Mahomes II will be up against the fifth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Mahomes leads Kansas City with 2,442 passing yards, or 271.3 per game. Mahomes has thrown for 17 touchdowns with eight interceptions this season. On the ground, Mahomes has rushed 42 times for 258 yards, averaging 28.7 yards per game.

Mahomes vs. the Eagles

Mahomes vs the Eagles (since 2021): 2 GP / 230 PASS YPG / PASS TD

2 GP / 230 PASS YPG / PASS TD Philadelphia has allowed four opposing players to record 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Eagles have given up eight players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Philadelphia has allowed five players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

Four players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Eagles this season.

The 257 passing yards per game allowed by the Eagles defense makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles' defense ranks 30th in the league with 19 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Patrick Mahomes II Passing Props vs. the Eagles

Passing Yards: 285.5 (-115)

285.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-222)

Mahomes Passing Insights

Mahomes has topped his passing yards prop total in three of nine opportunities this season.

The Chiefs pass on 60.1% of their plays and run on 39.9%. They are 15th in NFL play in points scored.

Mahomes' 7.3 yards per attempt rank 12th in the NFL.

Mahomes has thrown for a touchdown in eight of nine games this year, with more than one TD pass six times.

He has 17 total touchdowns this season (81.0% of his team's 21 offensive TDs).

Mahomes accounts for 58.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 50 of his total 334 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Mahomes' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 20-for-30 / 185 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 24-for-38 / 240 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 3 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 32-for-42 / 424 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 30-for-40 / 306 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 6 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 31-for-41 / 281 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

