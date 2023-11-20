The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) hope to extend a three-game winning stretch when they visit the No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Purdue Stats Insights

Last season, the Boilermakers had a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents made.

Purdue went 19-1 when it shot higher than 44.2% from the field.

The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs ranked 44th.

Last year, the Boilermakers put up just 0.7 fewer points per game (72.7) than the Bulldogs allowed (73.4).

Purdue went 17-1 last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Gonzaga Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot 52.1% from the field, 10.5% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.

Gonzaga went 26-3 when it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 44th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 16th.

The Bulldogs scored 23.4 more points per game last year (86.1) than the Boilermakers allowed (62.7).

When Gonzaga allowed fewer than 72.7 points last season, it went 13-2.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue averaged 76.3 points per game last season at home, which was nine more points than it averaged in away games (67.3).

The Boilermakers allowed 61.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 64.3 in away games.

In home games, Purdue drained 1.5 more treys per game (7.5) than in road games (6). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in away games (32%).

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Gonzaga averaged 8.1 more points per game at home (92.9) than on the road (84.8).

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs conceded nine fewer points per game at home (69.4) than away (78.4).

At home, Gonzaga drained 7.4 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (7.6). Gonzaga's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (37.1%) than away (40%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Samford W 98-45 Mackey Arena 11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena 11/13/2023 Xavier W 83-71 Mackey Arena 11/20/2023 Gonzaga - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena 12/1/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule