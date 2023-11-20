Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Story County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Story County, Iowa and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Story County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gilbert High School at Roland-Story High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Story City, IA
