Timberwolves vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks (8-5) are underdogs (+2.5) in their attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (9-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Target Center. The game airs on BSN and MSG. The matchup has a point total of 215.5.
Timberwolves vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSN and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-2.5
|215.5
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- In eight of 12 games this season, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to total more than 215.5 points.
- The average total in Minnesota's matchups this year is 219.8, 4.3 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Timberwolves have a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- Minnesota has won six of the seven games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Minnesota has been at least a -135 moneyline favorite six times this season and won all of those games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Timberwolves, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.
Timberwolves vs Knicks Additional Info
|Timberwolves vs Knicks Injury Report
|Timberwolves vs Knicks Prediction
|Timberwolves vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
|Timberwolves vs Knicks Player Props
Timberwolves vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 215.5
|% of Games Over 215.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|8
|66.7%
|112.9
|223.8
|106.8
|211.7
|221.2
|Knicks
|6
|46.2%
|110.9
|223.8
|104.9
|211.7
|222.8
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- Against the spread, Minnesota has performed better at home, covering five times in five home games, and two times in seven road games.
- The 112.9 points per game the Timberwolves put up are 8.0 more points than the Knicks give up (104.9).
- Minnesota has a 6-4 record against the spread and an 8-2 record overall when putting up more than 104.9 points.
Timberwolves vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Timberwolves
|7-5
|4-2
|7-5
|Knicks
|9-4
|1-3
|5-8
Timberwolves vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Timberwolves
|Knicks
|112.9
|110.9
|16
|22
|6-4
|8-0
|8-2
|8-0
|106.8
|104.9
|5
|1
|7-2
|7-3
|8-1
|6-4
