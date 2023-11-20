The Minnesota Timberwolves (9-3) square off against the New York Knicks (8-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday at Target Center. Anthony Edwards of the Timberwolves and Julius Randle of the Knicks are two players to watch in this game.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Knicks

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN, MSG

BSN, MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves' Last Game

The Timberwolves were victorious in their previous game against the Pelicans, 121-120, on Saturday. Karl-Anthony Towns starred with 29 points, and also had six rebounds and nine assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Karl-Anthony Towns 29 6 9 0 2 2 Anthony Edwards 23 3 4 0 0 5 Rudy Gobert 17 11 1 2 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Timberwolves vs Knicks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards is putting up 25.3 points, 5.0 assists and 7.0 boards per contest.

Rudy Gobert puts up 14.3 points, 13.3 boards and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 57.1% from the field.

Towns posts 15.7 points, 10.0 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 37.0% from the field and 23.5% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kyle Anderson's numbers on the season are 7.7 points, 4.3 boards and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 50.0% from the field.

Naz Reid's numbers for the season are 16.0 points, 0.7 assists and 4.3 boards per contest.

Watch Edwards, Randle and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.