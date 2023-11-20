The Chicago Bulls, Zach LaVine included, face off versus the Miami Heat on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 102-97 win over the Heat (his last action) LaVine produced 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals.

With prop bets available for LaVine, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-114)

Over 21.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-141)

Over 4.5 (-141) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-128)

Over 3.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+116)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Heat conceded 109.8 points per game last year, second in the league.

The Heat were the sixth-ranked team in the NBA last season, giving up 41.9 boards per game.

In terms of assists, the Heat conceded 25.6 per game last year, ranking them 14th in the league.

Allowing 13.1 made three-pointers per game last year, the Heat were 28th in the NBA in that category.

Zach LaVine vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 35 13 8 6 3 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.