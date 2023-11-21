The Akron Zips (4-1) play the Drake Bulldogs (3-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Drake vs. Akron Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

Drake Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot 46.9% from the field last season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Zips allowed to opponents.

Drake went 18-2 when it shot better than 42.8% from the field.

The Zips ranked 147th in rebounding in college basketball, the Bulldogs finished 74th.

Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 74.8 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 66.9 the Zips gave up.

Drake had a 22-2 record last season when putting up more than 66.9 points.

Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Drake put up 7.8 more points per game (80.3) than it did away from home (72.5).

When playing at home, the Bulldogs gave up 7.7 fewer points per game (61.9) than on the road (69.6).

In terms of total threes made, Drake fared better in home games last season, sinking 8.5 per game, compared to 7.5 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 36% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 38% clip when playing on the road.

Drake Upcoming Schedule