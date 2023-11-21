Drake vs. Akron: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 21
The Drake Bulldogs (3-1) are favored by 1.5 points against the Akron Zips (4-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on FloHoops. The point total for the matchup is set at 140.5.
Drake vs. Akron Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: George Town, Cayman Islands
- Venue: John Gray Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Drake
|-1.5
|140.5
Drake Betting Records & Stats
- In 14 games last season, Drake and its opponents scored more than 140.5 combined points.
- The average amount of points in Drake's outings last season was 138.7, which is 1.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Drake won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- Drake won 85.2% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (23-4).
- In games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, the Bulldogs had a 23-4 record (winning 85.2% of their games).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, Drake's implied win probability is 55.6%.
Drake vs. Akron Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 140.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 140.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Drake
|14
|43.8%
|74.8
|149.4
|63.9
|130.8
|138.6
|Akron
|16
|57.1%
|74.6
|149.4
|66.9
|130.8
|138.7
Additional Drake Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Bulldogs recorded 7.9 more points per game (74.8) than the Zips allowed (66.9).
- Drake went 12-10 against the spread and 22-2 overall last season when scoring more than 66.9 points.
Drake vs. Akron Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Drake
|15-17-0
|14-14
|14-18-0
|Akron
|11-17-0
|2-8
|14-14-0
Drake vs. Akron Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Drake
|Akron
|14-1
|Home Record
|15-1
|6-6
|Away Record
|5-6
|7-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-7-0
|80.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.9
|72.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.8
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-3-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-7-0
