The Drake Bulldogs (3-1) are favored by 1.5 points against the Akron Zips (4-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on FloHoops. The point total for the matchup is set at 140.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Drake vs. Akron Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: George Town, Cayman Islands

George Town, Cayman Islands Venue: John Gray Gymnasium

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Drake -1.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Drake Betting Records & Stats

In 14 games last season, Drake and its opponents scored more than 140.5 combined points.

The average amount of points in Drake's outings last season was 138.7, which is 1.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Drake won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Drake won 85.2% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (23-4).

In games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, the Bulldogs had a 23-4 record (winning 85.2% of their games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, Drake's implied win probability is 55.6%.

Drake vs. Akron Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 140.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 140.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Drake 14 43.8% 74.8 149.4 63.9 130.8 138.6 Akron 16 57.1% 74.6 149.4 66.9 130.8 138.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Drake Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bulldogs recorded 7.9 more points per game (74.8) than the Zips allowed (66.9).

Drake went 12-10 against the spread and 22-2 overall last season when scoring more than 66.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Drake vs. Akron Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Drake 15-17-0 14-14 14-18-0 Akron 11-17-0 2-8 14-14-0

Drake vs. Akron Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Drake Akron 14-1 Home Record 15-1 6-6 Away Record 5-6 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.8 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.