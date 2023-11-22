Bulls vs. Thunder November 22 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Bulls (3-6), on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Paycom Center, battle the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-3). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-CHI+.
Bulls vs. Thunder Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSOK, NBCS-CHI+
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan is putting up 23.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He's also sinking 44.6% of his shots from the floor.
- On a per-game basis, Nikola Vucevic gives the Bulls 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.
- The Bulls are receiving 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Zach LaVine this season.
- Alex Caruso is putting up 7.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He is sinking 52.4% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per game.
- The Bulls are receiving 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game from Coby White this season.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 24.0 points, 7.0 assists and 6.7 boards per game.
- Chet Holmgren puts up 15.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.3 blocks (sixth in NBA).
- Luguentz Dort posts 14.3 points, 4.7 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.0 block.
- Jalen Williams averages 14.3 points, 3.7 boards and 4.0 assists per contest, shooting 44.1% from the field and 36.4% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Josh Giddey averages 9.0 points, 4.7 boards and 5.0 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocks.
Bulls vs. Thunder Stat Comparison
|Thunder
|Bulls
|118.8
|Points Avg.
|108.9
|117.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.9
|49.5%
|Field Goal %
|44.7%
|39.3%
|Three Point %
|35.0%
