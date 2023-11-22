Bulls vs. Thunder: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Oklahoma City Thunder (10-4) will look to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (5-10) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Paycom Center as 6.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-CHI+. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.
Bulls vs. Thunder Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and NBCS-CHI+
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-6.5
|224.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago has played five games this season that finished with a combined score over 224.5 points.
- Chicago's games this season have had an average of 217.7 points, 6.8 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Chicago has gone 5-10-0 ATS this season.
- The Bulls have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win two times (33.3%) in those games.
- Chicago has not won as an underdog of +220 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chicago has a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Bulls vs Thunder Additional Info
|Thunder vs Bulls Injury Report
|Thunder vs Bulls Players to Watch
|Thunder vs Bulls Prediction
|Thunder vs Bulls Odds/Over/Under
Bulls vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|8
|57.1%
|119.6
|226.3
|110.8
|221.8
|229.7
|Bulls
|5
|33.3%
|106.7
|226.3
|111
|221.8
|219.2
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago has gone 3-7 in its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Bulls have hit the over five times.
- Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .300 (3-7-0). Away, it is .400 (2-3-0).
- The Bulls score an average of 106.7 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 110.8 the Thunder allow to opponents.
- Chicago is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scores more than 110.8 points.
Bulls vs. Thunder Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|5-10
|1-1
|7-8
|Thunder
|11-3
|3-0
|8-6
Bulls vs. Thunder Point Insights
|Bulls
|Thunder
|106.7
|119.6
|29
|6
|3-1
|9-0
|3-1
|8-1
|111
|110.8
|10
|9
|5-8
|5-1
|5-8
|5-1
