The Oklahoma City Thunder (10-4) will look to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (5-10) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Paycom Center as 6.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-CHI+. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.

Bulls vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and NBCS-CHI+

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -6.5 224.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago has played five games this season that finished with a combined score over 224.5 points.

Chicago's games this season have had an average of 217.7 points, 6.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

Chicago has gone 5-10-0 ATS this season.

The Bulls have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win two times (33.3%) in those games.

Chicago has not won as an underdog of +220 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chicago has a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Bulls vs Thunder Additional Info

Bulls vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 8 57.1% 119.6 226.3 110.8 221.8 229.7 Bulls 5 33.3% 106.7 226.3 111 221.8 219.2

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago has gone 3-7 in its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Bulls have hit the over five times.

Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .300 (3-7-0). Away, it is .400 (2-3-0).

The Bulls score an average of 106.7 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 110.8 the Thunder allow to opponents.

Chicago is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scores more than 110.8 points.

Bulls vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Bulls and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 5-10 1-1 7-8 Thunder 11-3 3-0 8-6

Bulls vs. Thunder Point Insights

Bulls Thunder 106.7 Points Scored (PG) 119.6 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 3-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-0 3-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 8-1 111 Points Allowed (PG) 110.8 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 9 5-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-1 5-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-1

