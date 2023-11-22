The Chicago Bulls (5-10) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (10-4) on Wednesday, November 22 at Paycom Center, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.

The Bulls' last game was a 118-100 loss to the Heat on Monday. Coby White scored a team-best 20 points for the Bulls in the loss.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Jalen Williams: Questionable (Hip)

Bulls vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and NBCS-CHI+

BSOK and NBCS-CHI+

