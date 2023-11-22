How to Watch the Celtics vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics (11-3) will look to hold off the No. 2 team in the conference, the Milwaukee Bucks (10-4) on November 22, 2023, broadcast on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Celtics Stats Insights
- This season, the Celtics have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Bucks' opponents have hit.
- Boston has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
- The Celtics are the top rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 21st.
- The Celtics record only 0.5 fewer points per game (117.2) than the Bucks allow (117.7).
- Boston is 5-1 when scoring more than 117.7 points.
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks are shooting 49.8% from the field, 6.2% higher than the 43.6% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Milwaukee has a 9-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
- The Bucks are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 16th.
- The Bucks' 120.8 points per game are 14.2 more points than the 106.6 the Celtics allow.
- When it scores more than 106.6 points, Milwaukee is 10-3.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics are putting up 125.2 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 112.8 points per contest.
- Defensively Boston has been better at home this season, ceding 102.8 points per game, compared to 108.7 in road games.
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Celtics have performed better in home games this year, making 17.8 three-pointers per game with a 41.8% three-point percentage, compared to 14.9 threes per game and a 33.5% three-point percentage in away games.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Bucks put up 118.6 points per game, 4.4 less than away (123). Defensively they concede 116.4 points per game at home, 2.6 less than away (119).
- In 2023-24 Milwaukee is conceding 2.6 fewer points per game at home (116.4) than away (119).
- The Bucks average 3.1 fewer assists per game at home (23) than on the road (26.1).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Derrick White
|Questionable
|Personal
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
|Chris Livingston
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Damian Lillard
|Questionable
|Leg
|MarJon Beauchamp
|Questionable
|Ankle
